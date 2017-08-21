Rolls-Royce Dawn Matches Michael Fux's Pink 720S

Rolls-Royce has just presented a bespoke Dawn created for car collector Michael Fux at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
Like Fux’s bright pink McLaren 720S presented during Monterey Car Week festivities, this Rolls-Royce Dawn is unlike any other. In fact, both Rolls-Royce and McLaren color matched a flower that Fux found at last year’s Pebble Beach to create the custom exotics.
Alongside the pink exterior of the Dawn, the car also includes pink wheel center caps and a pink folding top. Inside, the cabin combines pristine white leather with pink accents on the dashboard, steering wheel and door panels.
Speaking about the car, Michael Fux said “When I commissioned my first Bespoke Rolls-Royce in 2005, I wanted something completely different than any of the other cars commissioned at the time. I knew the designers had a lot of creativity that I wanted to explore. I love the heritage of the Rolls-Royce brand and I love these cars. I always challenge my fellow owners to push the Bespoke envelope.”
Remarkably, the mattress mogul owns ten other bespoke Rolls-Royce vehicles.