Rolls-Royce Wraith Police Cruiser Would Gladly Patrol Gotham City

Forget about Sussex's Ghost police cruiser, because this Rolls-Royce Wraith study sits in a league of its own.
Rendered by RainPrisk, the luxury two-door coupe features extended wheel arches on all four corners, an adjustable front apron, blacked-out headlights and grille, and a black exterior.
Another thing that sets this Wraith apart from its tuned siblings is the addition of red and blue police lights in the grille, and under the headlights. Of course, it would have been even cooler if it had a roof-mounted light bar, or at least a visor light bar, and a full police livery.
Back in the real world, the Ghost, along with its derivatives, is no longer taking center stage in the brand's lineup, as Rolls-Royce has an entirely new generation of the Phantom out, which is looking to reclaim the crown as the most luxurious car out there.
It carries an evolutionary styling, an entirely new interior design, fitted with new technologies and a bunch of expensive materials, and it rides on an aluminum spaceframe platform that was designed specifically for Rolls-Royce.