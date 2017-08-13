Rubens Barrichello Gets Emotional With His Son At The Wheel Of A Stock Car

This is what happened when 15-year-old Eduardo Barrichello, son of former F1 driver Rubens Barrichello, took his dad for a spin in a stock car.
Since 2012, Rubens has been competing in the Brazilian Stock Car series where he won the championship in 2014.
His son Eduardo has been following Rubinho’s footsteps for the past few years and now it was time for him to test a V8 stock car that competes in the Brazilian touring car series.
Barrichello was always one of the most emotional F1 drivers but watching him breaking into tears next to his son as he goes around the track got us right in the feels.
Unfortunately we don’t speak Portuguese but a Reddit user posted the translation, starting from the 13:48 mark: “Man, I have never felt so emotional in my life, swear to God. Congratulations. I never thought that when I gave your kart when you were 6 you would want to do this.”
“Man, if I was not wearing a seatbelt I would have been thrown out of the car. I don't know if you will win something, but you do drive like hell. Thank you very much, I have never had a day like this, swear to God, don't know where to start.”
[out of the car] “Congratulations, like I said, if you are going to make it (as a racing driver) or not, that is up to you. But hell, my God.”
Head to the 11:45 mark for Barrichello's reaction