Russia's TopCar Gives All-New Porsche Panamera A Custom Interior Job

After giving us a glance at what their exterior upgrade package does for the second-generation Porsche Panamera, we can now see what the cabin looks like as well.
Once Russia's TopCar get their hands on your Panamera, you can start calling it the Stingray GTR Edition, which features a carbon fiber body kit made up of new bumpers, custom air intakes, redesigned daytime running lights, side skirts and a new bonnet.
It also features a selection of different custom wheels, plus a rear wing and diffuser rounding out the exterior changes. If it tickles yours fancy, the upgrade will cost you 24,556 euros ($27,926), without any interior mods.
Speaking of which, if you dig the heavy black and white theme, then you might really like what TopCar has done with the 971 Panamera's interior. If you look close, you'll see that the cabin features a rich mixture of materials, from different types of black and white leather to Alcantara, wood and so on.
It also bonds well with the exterior of the car, which was initially presented featuring a black and white theme as well - more specifically a carbon and white theme.
What are your thoughts on what the Russian tuner has achieved with the new Panamera's interior?