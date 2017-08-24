Sadly VW Won’t Bring The T-Roc In The US

The VW T-Roc has been finally fully revealed, adding one more precious SUV to the company’s lineup but apparently not precious enough to be offered in the U.S. market.
A VW insider confirmed to Automobile magazine that the company has no plans of bringing the new T-Roc on US soil.
“The car is meant for Europe and China,” the source said. “The most compact model of the Volkswagen range for the U.S. remains Tiguan.”
The new VW small SUV will be offered with three turbocharged petrol TSI engines and three diesel TDIs. Both front- and all-wheel drive will be available as well as versions fitted with the seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.
VW really wanted to make the T-Roc appealing to younger audiences, making it the first VW SUV that’s available with a two-tone bodywork, including a contrasting roof section.
“The T-Roc sets a new benchmark in the booming SUV segment,” said Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Volkswagen Brand. “With its functionality, dynamic handling and technology, the T-Roc embodies all good Volkswagen qualities. It marks a milestone in our SUV offensive.”
Sales in Europe will start in November with prices kicking off at around 20,000 euros (around $23,500) in Germany.