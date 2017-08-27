San Marino Blue BMW M760Li Looks Almost Perfect

It’s hard to deny that both the Mercedes-Benz S63 and S65 AMG are two cars that perfectly combine performance with luxury. However, for those that want similar characteristics but in a more understated package, the M760Li xDrive is the way to go.
Installed with a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine pumping out 610 hp, the car can hit 100 km/h in the low 3 second range, all the straight-line performance you’d expect from an M-car but without any compromises over the silky smooth 7-Series.
A couple of weeks ago, we stumbled upon images of an M760Li xDrive painted Estoril Blue and were blown away. This one takes things to an even classier level.
Painted in San Marino Blue, this M760Li xDrive is immediately more eye-catching than any other 7-Series we’ve seen and looks all the more impressive thanks to 21-inch M Performance wheels, an Alpina trunk spoiler and a 3D Design front bumper.
As for the interior, well, it’s opinion-splitting to say the least. Bathed in almost nothing but red leather, it looks quite nice when viewed from the outside, contrasting the blue paint. But on closer inspection, it’s hard not to think about how it cheapens the interior of BMW’s most luxurious vehicle.