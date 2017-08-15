Santorin Blue '95 BMW M5 Touring Individual Is One Of Two

Just 891 examples of the E34-generation BMW M5 Touring were ever produced and of those, only two were painted in Santorin Blue. Now one of them is for sale.
Listed for sale from Enthusiast Auto Group in Ohio, this M5 Touring was imported into the United States in 2000 and currently has 96,206 miles on the clock. Despite that relatively high mileage, it is commanding an asking price of $129,990, about $30,000 than the 2018 M5 will set customers back.
The BMW Individual paint color isn’t the only thing that makes this M5 Touring stand out. Inside, it combines Santorin Blue and Lotus White Nappa leather and also includes a nubuck headliner.
Enthusiast Auto Group says it acquired the performance wagon in 2006 and completed an engine-out service that saw all engine bearings replaced, a new timing chain fitted, and a new water pump, coolant hoses, spark plugs, clutch kit and flywheel installed. It also has some aftermarket modifications like new camshafts, a performance chip, Eisenmann X-pipe and race muffler, short-shifter, limited slip differential and an Escort ZR4 laser shifter.
It may not be cheap, but this 1995 BMW M5 Touring is certainly quite special.