Say Hello To The Long-Awaited BMW Z4 Concept

The first images of BMW’s much-hyped Z4 Concept have just emerged online, shortly before the vehicle’s world debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
The German marque has yet to release official details about the sports car concept but yesterday we learnt that the car does indeed preview the next-generation Z4. If the production car looks anything like the concept, BMW has a winner on its hands.
The concept has been finished in a unique matte orange color and rolls on a set of silver and black wheels. Additionally, it adopts a pointed front end with an angular kidney grille, a pair of large air intakes and aggressive headlights with incorporated LED daytime running lights.
The rear is also particularly impressive and includes small silver buttresses behind both head rests, curvaceous taillights and dual tailpipes painted silver. This being a concept, the wing mirrors and windscreen surround are both stupendously thin.
Stay tuned for more details as the day progresses.