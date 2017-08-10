Scoop: BMW X7 Edges Closer To Production, Spotted With Its Final Lights

BMW’s upcoming full-size X7 SUV was spotted again during some testing on public roads and this time the prototypes were wearing a full set of production lights all around.
BMW is planning to reveal the X7 in the form of a production-ready concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show, so it makes sense to see prototypes wearing more and more production parts as the debut date approaches.
The X7 will be BMW’s answer to the Range Rover and the Mercedes GLS, offering up to seven seats and plenty of luxury and cutting-edge tech features.
Underneath its familiar BMW design lies a stretched version of the company’s CLAR modular platform that’s already used in models like the 7- and 5-Series. BMW plans basically to use CLAR in each and every one of its models, from the 3-Series and up.
BMW will also make sure that the X7 looks different from the X5 from the front, with the upcoming full-size SUV to get at least a different bumper design from its smaller sibling. The big kidney grille will probably follow BMW’s new style that debuted in the X2 Concept.
The engine range will be comprised by a series of six- and eight-cylinder engines, both petrol and diesel, with a plug-in hybrid to follow and a range-topping V12 version also in the cards.
BMW plans to build the new X7 in its Spartanburg plant in USA during 2018 as a MY2019 model.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops