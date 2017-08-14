Scoop: Next-Gen Hyundai i40 Tourer Out Testing In The Heat

These are the very first images of Hyundai's next-gen i40 Wagon (or Tourer), though unfortunately for us, the heavy camouflage makes it nearly impossible to spot significant changes.
The overall shape of the car will likely remain similar to that of the current model as the phrase "evolution rather than revolution" has been thrown around a bit.
We can however expect its Cascading Grille to resemble that of the 2017 i30, flanked by a pair of full LED Daytime Running Lights. As for the taillights, while the graphics are partly visible, we can't really tell how different they are from those found on the current i40 Tourer.
Since Hyundai has yet to reveal any technical information regarding this car, we'll go ahead and assume that the generational shift will also bring with it a lighter body in terms of weight, improved handling and fuel efficiency. Speaking of which, efficiency should be boosted by new or updated turbocharged petrol and diesel units, while plug-in hybrid and possibly even full-electric technology cannot be ruled out further down the road.
We also expect the all-new i40, regardless of body style, to feature at least the same levels of connectivity and active safety as the current crop of modern day Hyundais, which means Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, plus "guard dog" tech such as Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Lane Change Assist, among others.
Once the new-generation i40 is launched, either next year or 2019, it will compete against some of Europe's best mid-size non-premium Wagons, such as the VW Passat Variant, Peugeot 508 SW, Toyota Avensis Touring, Mazda6 Wagon, Ford Mondeo Sportbreak, Opel/Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer, Skoda Superb Combi and the Renault Talisman Sport Tourer.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops