Scoop: This Is Probably The Mercedes AMG GT R Black Series

Mercedes is cooking an even faster version of the AMG GT R and this is our first proper look on the upcoming beast.The biggest difference we can spot at the moment is that there is no central exhaust pipe on this prototype; instead we get twin pipes that nest inside the rear diffuser on each side, a solution straight from the GT4 race car.Our spies also spotted a camouflaged car doing some hot laps on the ‘Ring in front of a regular GT R for benchmarking purposes. While there’s still no official confirmation , it looks like this is the rumored Black Series model.If that’s the case, then expect the twin turbo 4.0-liter V8 to be further massaged for a total of over 600hp, up from the 577hp of the “regular” GT R . The increased power will be accompanied by some more extreme aero elements on the bodywork, a half cage and a slight reduction in mass.Making the GT R lighter is expected to be achieved through features like a plastic rear window and the deletion of some creature comforts, alongside the increased use of lightweight materials.