Scoop: Toyota Supra Spotted With Production LED Headlights

The upcoming Toyota Supra continues its development on public roads and this is the first time our spies spotted a test vehicle wearing its final production headlights.
As you can see, the new Toyota Supra will wear a set of full LED headlights that also incorporate a thin LED strip acting as a daytime-running light.
This is the only difference we can spot between this prototype and the last ones we saw back in winter.
Based on the same platform with the BMW Z4 successor, the new Toyota Supra is reportedly going to be offered only with an automatic transmission. According to SupraMKV, the new Supra will be available in the U.S. with a 248hp four-cylinder unit and a 335hp six-cylinder, with Europe getting an additional four-cylinder engine option.
According to the leaked documents, all models will be rear-driven and automatic, unlike its BMW cousin which is going to be offered with a manual gearbox as well.
It’s only a matter of time before Toyota starts to peel that heavy camouflage off its prototypes so stay tuned.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops