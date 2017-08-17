Sebastien Bourdais Cleared To Get Back To Racing After Indy Crash

One of the greatest drivers in American open-wheel racing has been out of commission since May – but with the all-clear, he's now plotting his return.
Sebastien Bourdais crashed heavily during qualifying for this year's Indianapolis 500, decelerating from over 200 miles per hour to a standstill to the effect of 118 g, leaving him with a fractured hip and pelvis.
He's had to miss seven IndyCar races (and the 24 Hours of Le Mans) since then. But the four-time Champ Car champion (and one-time F1 driver) returned to the cockpit late last month for testing at Mid-Ohio. And now he's revealed that he's received the all-clear to return to racing full time.
"Some of you might wonder why I was in Indy today," Bourdais wrote to his fans on Twitter. "Well, I had the final appointment with Doc and guess what? All clear, let's go racing!"
Don't expect to see him whipping around the superspeedway anytime soon, though. According to Motorsport, he'll be sticking to lower-speed (and more technical) road courses and street circuits for the rest of the season, so we could see him back in action in Watkins Glen and Sonoma next month, following the oval-track races at Pocono in Pennsylvania and Gateway in Illinois.