Semi Goes Up In Flames After Brake Failure Led To Crash

This fully loaded NGV gas truck suffered a brake failure and burst into flames after crashing into multiple vehicles.
It's what you might call a perfect storm of unfortunate events. The fact that the truck was filled with gas canisters made it vulnerable even before you add brake failure to the mix.
Unfortunately, the worst happened and the trailer tipped over after the truck ended up smashing into several vehicles on the road as the driver was attempting to stop.
The incident took place in Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand, one of the countries largest cities. Unfortunately, we don't have any official information regarding possible casualties - so all we can do is hope that nobody was injured.
Experiencing brake failure on a gas transport vehicle is unacceptable, especially since these are the types of machines that need to be checked regularly.