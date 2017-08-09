Singer Creates New 500HP Porsche Engine With The Kind Help Of Williams

Singer Vehicle Design announced its collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering for new air-cooled flat-six engines.
The first engine to come out of this collaboration will be a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter that can rev over 9,000rpm, featuring four-valve heads, titanium con-rods, aluminum throttle bodies with carbon fiber trumpets, a carbon air box, an titanium-Inconel exhaust system and a 500hp rating, matching essentially the latest -but water-cooled- 911 GT3.
The project even has legendary Porsche engineer Hanz Mezger on board, acting as a technical consultant. The engine is basically a heavily modified version of a 1990 3.6-liter unit but that sounds like an understatement.
The new engine will make its way into Singer’s latest project, commissioned by Scott Blattner who has three Singer 911s already. Prospective Singer customers will be offered the same engine option.
If you thought Singer 911s were already perfect, get ready for even more perfection once this bad boy shows up.