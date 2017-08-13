Sit Back And Relax Behind The Wheel Of A Mercedes-Maybach S600

While Mercedes-Maybach is getting ready to pull the cover off the 6 Convertible Concept next week, the guys at AutoTopNL have taken out the luxurious S600 for a POV test drive.
The car isn’t exactly new, as it debuted almost 3 years ago, but it's the most comfortable one in the brand's lineup, engineered to be used with a chauffeur, as users can sit in the rear individual seats and enjoy its luxury features.
Despite being billed as "the world's quietest production saloon" back when it was first unveiled, the Mercedes-Maybach S600 packs quite a punch, delivering an impressive 523hp (530PS) and 830Nm (lb-ft) of torque, from a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine. The naught to 60mph (96km/h) sprint is irrelevant in a vehicle this size, but still, it can do it in a very respectable 5.0 seconds.
As expected, this version of the S-Class comes at a very steep price - $191,300 in the United States, to be precise, but if this seems a bit too much, then buyers can also opt for the lesser Mercedes-Maybach S550. This version packs a 4.7-liter biturbo V8 engine and the 4Matic all-wheel drive system, and can be had from $166,200.
But how does the world look from behind the wheel of such a luxurious car? Well, scroll down and click play to find out, but don’t forget your popcorn, because you're looking at a 14min and 31sec long video.