Skoda Reveals HP And Range Goals For EVs

Prior to the Frankfurt Motor Show kicking off next month, Skoda has announced its plans for a fleet of electric vehicles.
Speaking to the media, the company's head of product management, Dr Guido Haak said that Skoda's fleet of all-electric vehicles will enable it to meet strict EU emissions targets.
In his speech, Haak revealed the firm's fleet of EVs will have power outputs ranging between 140 hp and 300 hp. Additionally, some will utilize all-wheel drive systems and the most powerful variants will be able to accelerate from 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in a touch under six seconds while hitting top speeds of up to 112 mph.
More importantly, real-world ranges between 250 and 373 miles (400-600km) are being targeted alongside support for fast-charging, Auto Express reports.
Skoda's electric range is expected to be made up of five vehicles by the year 2025. The first should launch in 2020.