Skoda Updates The Vision E Concept For Frankfurt

Skoda has released a number of images and details about its updated Vision E Concept, set to premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show.
You may recall the company launching the Vision E at the Shanghai Auto Show, however this new concept adopts a selection of new features and a more advanced connectivity suite.
Design wise, everything appears the same. That means the Vision E Concept is 4,668 mm long, 1,924 mm wide, has a height of 1,591mm and a 2,851 mm long wheelbase. This wheelbase and the short front and rear overhangs help to maximize interior dimensions.
Powering the Vision E Concept are two electric motors delivering a combined 306 PS to all four wheels with the generous battery offering a range of up to 500 km (310 miles). Inductive charging is also featured.
Alongside its electric powertrain, this concept will also implement a level 3 autonomous driving system, which includes a function that finds free parking spaces and directs the vehicle to them.
Skoda has yet to say if it intends on putting the Vision E into production, but we may hear more about its plans in Frankfurt.