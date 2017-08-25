Skoda's EVs Will Not Be Part Of A Sub-Brand, Exec Says

Skoda is looking into a whole suite of electric vehicles, but unlike mother company's Volkswagen ID, they won't be part of a sub-brand.
Instead, they will be offered alongside their regular cars, such as the Fabia, Octavia, Superb, Karoq, and Kodiak, head of product management Guido Haak said, cited by Autocar.
Haak compared the Czech automaker's EV push with that of Tesla Motors, describing the Model 3 as 'vanilla' in its spec, despite the $35,000 starting price, and adding that the Skoda zero-emission cars won't rival Elon Musk's vehicles, and that they will be more accessible.
Moreover, the Skoda EVs will also feature new technology and driver assistance systems, such as the one that alerts the person behind the wheel when they need to move out of the way of an emergency vehicle. This system is currently in its early stages of development, and it's not expected to be launched soon.
The Superb PHEV will herald the automaker's EV agenda, and it should be followed by a zero-emission version of the Citigo. Skoda is also believed to be planning an electric sports car, and it's also looking into a low-cost EV for emerging markets, that should be introduced by 2020.
Note: Skoda Vision C pictured