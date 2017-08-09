Small Plane Crashes Into Car While Attempting Takeoff On Public Road

In case you haven't had your fill of weird accidents, here's one that's anything but self-explanatory.
Much like this recent incident where an armored personnel carrier hit a civilian vehicle, this accident also takes place in Russia. According to Sputnik News, this small plane was out spraying fields in a fight against locusts the night before the crash.
However, what happens here isn't all that obvious, since nobody has been able to confirm whether or not the plane was trying to abort a failed landing, or if it was simply trying to take off for the first time.
Of course, why it was in the middle of a public road in the first place, is another question left unanswered. On a more positive note, the driver of the car managed to walk away unharmed. Unfortunately, the same couldn't be said for the pilot of the plane who was injured and had to be hospitalized.
A closer look at the moment of impact shows that the car was actually stopped at a crosswalk and a pedestrian was just about to make his way across the road. That man was also very lucky to escape.
Now, if this was an episode of Air Crash Investigations, it would probably conclude with how the pilot didn't even come close to actually taking off. So while the nose of the plane might have been raised, the wheels were still on the tarmac at the moment of impact. We'll call this one in favor of pilot error.