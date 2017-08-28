Smart Teases Frankfurt-Bound EV Concept

Smart has dropped a teaser image of a new concept it will debut at September’s Frankfurt Motor Show.
Set to premiere on September 11, the Smart concept is tipped to receive an all-electric powertrain from the upcoming Mercedes EQ range and will be designed as a car sharing concept designed with city use in mind.
In the Instagram post teasing the mode, Smart said “the future starts here: the smart vision of urban mobility for tomorrow. Stay tuned: you will find more information here in the next days and live from the IAA on September 11th.”
As you may have guessed from the car’s fake grille that reads ‘On my way’, the concept is fully-autonomous and the first vehicle from Daimler’s Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Service and Electric Drive (CASE) corporate strategy.
