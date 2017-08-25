Someone Is Asking $9.4 Million For A Brand New Lamborghini Veneno

Here's your chance of buying a Lamborghini Veneno, but there's a catch: its insane asking price of €8 million, or $9.4 million at the current exchange rates.
The ad posted on Mobile says that the price is negotiable, so we assume a collector with deep pockets would probably save a few hundred thousand dollars, which, to us mere mortals, is a small fortune.
Produced in 2010 and finished in grey, on top of an Alcantara black interior, the Italian supercar has just the delivery miles on the clock: 180km, or 112 miles. The vendor claims that it has never been driven on public roads or track, since delivery, highlighting the "rare opportunity to own one of the rarest sports cars produced by Lamborghini".
Another interesting aspect that should be taken into consideration if you have that much money lying around is the fact that despite advertised on one of Germany's largest websites for used and new cars, the Veneno is located in Long Island, United States.
Only 4 units of the Veneno Coupe were made, including the one that never left the Sant'Agata Bolgonese facility, and all of them feature a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine that makes 740hp.