Sony Reveals Limited Gran Turismo Sport-Themed PS4 Console

Sony and Polyphony Digital announced a new limited edition Gran Turismo Sport PlayStation 4 console that will be released alongside the latest installment of the racing series game, on October 18.
Based on the Slim 1TB version of the PS4, the customized console features an exclusive silver faceplate with the Gran Turismo logo along with a matching Dualshock 4 wireless controller.
The limited edition console also comes with a Day-1 edition of the game which gives players $250,000 in-game credits, livery sticker packs, a chrome racing helmet and 60 PS4 avatars.
Sony will offer the limited edition Gran Turismo Sport PlayStation 4 console across UK, Europe, Asia and Australia. There will also be a standalone DualShock 4 controller, as well as a bundle in both 1TB and 500GB versions with a standard copy of the game and a PS4 Pro version.
The new Gran Turismo Sport will come packed with a full lineup of 140 vehicles, 19 circuits and 27 layouts to choose from. This will also be the first Gran Turismo to be compatible with the PlayStation VR headset.