Speeding Driver Avoids Frontal Collision, Ends Up Hitting Tree

This shocking dashcam footage shows an out of control car barely missing an oncoming motorist, before crashing into a tree by the side of the road.
The culprit is of course excessive use of the gas pedal, which ultimately led to the vehicle understeering towards oncoming traffic, putting a major scare into the driver of the dashcam car.
It all happened in the Melbourne suburb of Berwick in Australia, and according to the description of the video, nobody got hurt, which is truly miraculous given the circumstances of the crash.
"Everyone uninjured but I was in shock. No idea why the car was going so fast, didn't even think to ask, I was beside myself," stated the terrified witness - whose vehicle was equipped with two cameras, one aimed ahead, and the other minding the rear.
This of course meant we also get a look at what happened immediately after the near miss, with the speeding car smashing into a tree, knocking it to the ground.
Note: Some of the language used should be considered NSFW