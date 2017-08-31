Start Selling Your Organs, Gulf-Liveried Superformance Ford GT40 Heading To Auction

So many boxes are ticked with the Superformance Ford GT40 but when it’s finished in the most iconic of motorsport liveries, then it’s time for some serious decision making.
This right here is a 2012 Superformance GT40 Mk.I. If you’re not familiar with Superformance, learn that the California-based company is building continuation GT40s to the exacting standards of the original, models that’s licensed to carry the GT40 nameplate.
The monocoque chassis uses pressed steel and the suspension components are interchangeable with the original car, so what you have here is the mythical GT40, only newer and with modern brakes.
The driver’s door features the iconic gurney bubble which allows taller drivers to enjoy this beautiful machine. The interior features Alcantara, a factory-installed roll cage, air-conditioning and of course the gear lever in the correct position, to the right of the driver.
Power comes from a 6.9-liter Roush V8 which sends over 550hp via a ZF manual gearbox. The car currently has 598 miles on the clock and comes with complete UK paperwork. If you’re interested, this beautiful GT40 will be offered at the Silverstone Auctions’ Salon Prive event, with a sale estimate between £130,000 and £160,000 ($168k to $206k).