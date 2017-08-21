Steve McQueen Porsche 917K Brings In $14.08 Million

The 1970 Porsche 917K used in in the Steve McQueen film Le Mans has sold for $14,080,000 at auction over the weekend.
Pre-auction estimates suggested the car would sell for between $13 million and $16 million and it did just that after being picked up by an unknown buyer. The sale also made it one of the most expensive cars to shift hands during this year’s Monterey Car Week.
This 917K, number 24, started out life at Le Mans testing in 1970 where it was driven by Brian Redman and Mike Hailwood. It was then quickly sold to Jo Siffert who leased it to McQueen’s Solar Productions to star in the now iconic film.
Following Siffert’s sudden death in 1971, the 917K led his funeral procession and was ultimately sold to a collector in Paris who stored it until 2001. Earlier this year, a comprehensive restoration was completed in Switzerland, bringing the racer back to its former glory.