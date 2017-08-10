Supercharged E46 BMW 330ci ZHP Works As An M3 Alternative

Sampled by The Smoking Tire's Matt Farah, this E46 BMW 330ci features the ZHP package, resulting in a little more power, an M3-inspired suspension, custom wheels and a subtle body kit.
The car is also packing a Vortech centrifugal supercharger from ESS Tuning, giving it 340 total horses (about 100 extra HP gained) - as many as you get with a genuine E46 M3.
Right off the bat, Farah appreciates the car's soundtrack and linear torque band, and the more he got to drive it, the more he appreciated the ride and overall comfort. He even says that it feels quicker than the stock E46 M3 thanks to the mid-range pull.
He also recognizes all the positives that come with the 330ci's smooth in-line six petrol unit, while reminiscing that back in the day, this used to be a very popular model with BMW fans and owners alike.
Overall verdict: a smooth clutch, linear power delivery, solid ride and handling and rather understated looks. Not bad for a car that was originally designed at the end of the 90's.