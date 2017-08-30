Survey Says Animal Collisions Cost Americans $4 Billion Annually

A new study out of the United States has determined the frightening cost caused by animal collisions on roads across the country.
The study, dubbed Wildlife On The Road and compiled by Havahart, quizzed 1,000 Americans and discovered that collisions with animals account for approximately $4 billion worth of damage annually.
In more than 70 per cent of states in the U.S, the most commonly hit animal on the road is the deer and the study found that every year, collisions involving animals account for 12,000 human injuries and 150 deaths.
Of those surveyed, 79 per cent said they had or almost had hit an animal while driving and that most think it is better to actually hit a small animal than try to swerve around it or brake before making contact. When it comes to larger animals however, including deer, over 60 per cent of respondents said the best thing to do is brake to avoid an impact.
