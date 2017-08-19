Suzuki Celerio City Brings More Standard Kit To The UK From £7,499

On sale in the United Kingdom since February 2015, the Suzuki Celerio has received a new limited edition trim.
It's called the Suzuki Celerio City, and it's limited to just 500 units, each carrying a starting price of £7,499 (equal to $9,661), with the brand's reduction campaign that drops £500 ($644) from the price of any new model in the range, until September 30.
Suzuki's challenger to the likes of the Kia Picanto and Volkswagen Up! is based on the SZ2, to which it adds alloy wheels, black side mouldings and B pillar trims, 'City' edition badging, and rear parking sensors. The SZ2 already features standard equipment that includes central locking, DAB radio, seat height adjustment for the driver, and six airbags.
Those looking into the Suzuki Celerio City should also know that it's offered in two solid color options, called Superior White and Super Black, and three metallic finishes, such as the Blue, Grey, and Silver. The white is the only standard color, as the rest from the palette carry a £465 ($599) premium.
No changes have been operated in the engine compartment, as the 1.0-liter petrol unit, which is the sole choice of the SZ2 grade, continues to make 68PS (67hp) and 90Nm (66lb-ft) of torque.