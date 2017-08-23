Suzuki Jimny Replacement Spotted On Public Roads For The First Time

After almost two decades on the market, the Suzuki Jimny is ready to be replaced by a new model as shown in our latest spy shots.
It looks like the new model will retain the hardcore off-road character of the Jimny, adopting a square, upright bodywork that reminds us of a shrunken Defender/Wrangler/G-Class.
Underneath its tough shape, Suzuki plans to use a ladder frame combined with their AllGrip Pro all-wheel drive system to ensure that their new tiny off-roader will continue to offer unparalleled capabilities once the tarmac stops.
Also expect the new Jimny to offer a more refined set of manners on road along with an overhauled interior but don’t expect it to rival modern sub-compact SUVs as Suzuki’s target remains fixed at the more adventurous customers.
We still don’t know what kind of engines will be used under the bonnet, but it’s safe to expect Suzuki to use its latest BoosterJet turbo petrol units, including the 110hp 1.0-liter engine that debuted in the Baleno.
The successor of the Suzuki Jimny is likely to be presented at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, most possibly as a near-production concept and with a market launch set for 2018.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops