Take A Closer Look At The $15 Million (!) Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta

Pagani did it again and revealed yet another final Zonda at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, called the HP Barchetta.
Tipping the scales at just 1,250kg, the latest member of the Zonda family will be produced in three examples, with the one here being Horacio Pagani’s personal car.
Marchettino had the chance of filming the car up close, revealing some of the exquisite details of this high-end limited supercar. Things like the white-blue leather interior with its tartan details, the visible carbon weave of the body, the big air scoop for the naturally aspirated 7.3-liter V12 as seen on the Cinque or the controversial rear-wheel covers.
Pagani hasn’t shared any powertrain figures yet but we know that the HP Barchetta is based on the latest 760-Series Zonda models. And it’s still a manual, which is always good news.
The chopped windscreen and the fact that there’s no roof whatsoever will in fact limit the usability of the Zonda HP Barchetta but this sort of cars fell always more towards the prized possessions category than being actually used.
Marchettino also heard that the price for the remaining two examples of the Zonda HP Barchetta is close to $15 million each, which sounds utterly ridiculous to be honest. Is it just us? Sound off at the comments.