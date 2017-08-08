Take A Minute To Watch A Trophy Truck Tackle A Karting Track

Most cars (and even trucks) are made for the road. Some are made for off-roading, while others are made for the track. So what happens when a vehicle goes from one to another, skipping the usual intermediate step? Hilarity, that's what.
Meet Carl Renezeder, a multi-championship-winning trophy truck racer. Carl specializes in short course off-road racing, manhandling his custom mid-engined racing pickup through tight turns, down short straights, and over the odd bump and jump.
This, however, is something else entirely. K1 Speed invited Renezeder to bring his truck into one of the 35 karting tracks it operates across North America (including Mexico and soon Canada). The result, as you can see, was a whole lot of power-sliding. Fortunately they captured the action on video for your viewing pleasure, and you can check it out in the minute-long clip below. Just don't go showing up at your local indoor karting track and expect to be allowed in with your jalopy, because – and while we're going out on a limb here – something tells us you haven't won any championships on the road, off the road, or on the track.