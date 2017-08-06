Take A Ride With Kate Upton In A BMW i8, Because Why Wouldn't You?

It's been six years since Kate Upton first appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and we still haven't gotten over her. Considering that she graced the cover again this year for the third time, it would seem that we're not alone, either.
Unfortunately she doesn't come up a lot on the automotive scene, but she did pop up recently at the double-header season finale of the FIA Formula E Championship in the French-Canadian racing capital that is Montreal. And Kate Upton being Kate Upton, she wasn't relegated strictly to the grandstands like the rest of us mere mortals would be.
The all-American supermodel got a ride around the makeshift street circuit in the BMW i8 safety car – one of several vehicles furnished by the German carmaker for the championship – stripped out, fitted with a roll cage, and driven by none other than the series' chief executive Alejandro Agag. She seemed to enjoy the experience thoroughly, what with her delighted shrieks and appeals to "scare me!" But you don't have to take our word for it. See for yourself in the gallery of images and the minute-long video below. Oh, and enjoy your Sunday. (You're welcome.)