Tesla Model 3 Could Have The Lowest Depreciation In Its Class

Like its siblings, the Tesla Model S and Model X, it appears as though the upcoming Model 3 could have the lowest depreciation in its class.
While analyzing the Model 3 against its competitors, Autolist believes that it will comfortably depreciate less than the Audi A4, BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
In fact, the website's projected depreciation curve indicates the Model 3 may only decrease in value by 29 per cent after 50,000 miles and approximately 50 per cent after 100,000 miles. By comparison, the current Audi A4 depreciates by roughly 60 per cent over 100,000 miles.
In compiling its predictions, Autolist used figures from the Model S' depreciation rate compared to the Audi A7, BMW 6-Series and Mercedes-Benz CLS.
Based on what we've seen about the Model 3 however, we're not sure it is exactly a rival to the aforementioned German trio, particularly when it comes to interior fit and finish and overall sophistication. After all, the Germans are the expects at producing luxury sedans of all sizes.
As we reported last month, the first handful of Model 3s have already been delivered in Long Range specification with a 75-kWh battery pack and a range of 310 miles (498 km).