Tesla Model S 100D Travels 669 Miles On A Single Charge

A Tesla Model S 100D has managed to travel 1,078 km (669 miles) on a single charge, confirming Elon Musk’s June statement that the car could exceed 1,000 km on a charge.
The Model S 100D in question was driven by a team from Tesla Owners Italy and was installed with a set of low-rolling-resistance tires. Other than that, the car was completely stock and managed to drive uninterrupted for 29 hours at an average of around 25 mph.
Unsurprisingly, the air conditioning system was turned off for the entire hypermiling record attempt and according to one of the team member’s, Autopilot was engaged for much of the slow-moving journey.
According to the EPA, the combined range of the Model S 100D is 539.1 km (335 miles) and this figure is most representative of what owners should expect. Nevertheless, doubling a car’s range with some careful driving remains an impressive achievement.
Officially verified as the first production electric car to exceed 1000km on a single charge! Congratulations Tesla Owners Italia!! https://t.co/r8fFZIFEP2— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2017