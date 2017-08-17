Tesla Model S Ready To Serve And Protect In Luxembourg

The Grand-Ducale police in Luxembourg will soon be using a couple of Tesla Model S electric vehicles as patrol cars.
The announcement was made by RTL, as quoted by Electrek, and it's part of a program of the Ministry of Sustainable Development, which is looking to change the internal combustion cars, used by government, with EVs.
It's still unknown, at this point, what version of the Tesla Model S the police department will go for. However, all variants are faster and more powerful than regular police cars, and their zero-emission range shouldn’t be a concern either, considering that the country is only 82km (51 miles) long, and 57km (35 miles) wide.
By purchasing the two Tesla Model S EVs for police duties, Luxembourg is following in the footsteps of the LAPD, which took delivery of 100 BMW i3s last year, and two Model S sedans.
UK's Scotland Yard is also considering adding a fleet of 250 hybrid or alternatively-fueled cars in the near future. Apart from Tesla Motors, they are also taking with other car manufacturers, such as Renault, Nissan, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen to test their vehicles, which could include just about everything, from mopeds to vans.
Note: LAPD Tesla Model S pictured