Tesla Model X Punches Through Garage Door After Getting Summoned In

Back when Tesla first announced their 'Summon' self-parking system for both the Model S and Model X, they suggested that owners try out the tech only on their private property. Perhaps, they had a point.
Whether what happened here was a bug, the footage seems pretty conclusive, showing this Model X driving forward even after the garage door came down.
According to Teslarati, the owner of the car, one Tristan Carneiro from Long Beach, NJ, thinks that the car's HomeLink system may have been the culprit.
"It seems as if the garage was being closed by the car," said the owner of the Model X. "I was using the key fob to back it into the garage. It didn't go far enough so I tried again. Then it was too close to my back wall so I tried to summon it forward again and used my body to stop it where I wanted it to stop."
After he leaves, the car can be seen making contact with the garage door, which made Carneiro jump into action trying to lift the garage door before it reached the windshield section of the car - which he was successful in doing.
"I know a recent update was done so I attempted it for the first time at that moment and was happy to see it working again until it crashed into my garage," concluded the Model X owner who reached out to Tesla after the incident and is waiting to hear back.
The Model X in question was running on firmware v8.1 2017.24.30 ca228227, and was being summoned through the key fob instead of the mobile app.