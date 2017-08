Tesla Model X Punches Through Garage Door After Getting Summoned In

VIDEO

Back when Tesla first announced their 'Summon' self-parking system for both the Model S and Model X, they suggested that owners try out the tech only on their private property. Perhaps, they had a point.Whether what happened here was a bug, the footage seems pretty conclusive, showing this Model X driving forward even after the garage door came down.According to, the owner of the car, one Tristan Carneiro from Long Beach, NJ, thinks that the car's HomeLink system may have been the culprit.said the owner of the Model X.After he leaves, the car can be seen making contact with the garage door, which made Carneiro jump into action trying to lift the garage door before it reached the windshield section of the car - which he was successful in doing.concluded the Model X owner who reached out to Tesla after the incident and is waiting to hear back.The Model X in question was running on firmware v8.1 2017.24.30 ca228227, and was being summoned through the key fob instead of the mobile app.