Tesla Scores A Small Victory In Michigan Sales Bid

Tesla has claimed a small victory in its ongoing legal battle to sell vehicles direct to customers in Michigan.
On Monday, US Magistrate Judge Ellen Carmody ordered that Michigan State Senator Joe Hune and State Representative Jason Sheppard comply with a subpoena regarding legislation passed by the state in 2014.
Tesla alleges that lawmakers in Michigan passed legislation specifically to block the electric automaker from selling vehicles in the state.
Both Hune and Sheppard asked to have Tesla’s subpoena quashed but the judge refused, saying they must turn over documents and communications regarding the legislation change. Specifically, Hune will need to turn over relevant communications from between 12 months before and six months after October 21, 2014 when the law was passed. Meanwhile, Sheppard must turn over any relevant records from 2015 and 2016, Ars Technica reports.
The 2014 legislation change stipulated that all new car sales in the state must take place through franchised dealers, preventing Tesla’s direct-to-consumer sales model.