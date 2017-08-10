Tesla Wants To Test Autonomous Semi Without A Human Driver

Tesla is planning to test its upcoming autonomous semi-truck without a human driver onboard, Reuters has learned.
An email between the automaker and the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revealed that Tesla’s long-awaited semi-truck will be able to move in ‘platoons’ where multiple trucks can follow a lead vehicle.
Elon Musk first announced the Tesla semi-truck over 12 months ago as part of his second master plan and intends on revealing the concept in September but until now, there’s been no word about the vehicle implementing any sort of autonomous driving capabilities.
In a specific email between Tesla regulatory official Nasser Zamani and Nevada DMV official April Sanborn, the electric start-up says it wants to test prototypes in Nevada and California.
“To insure we are on the same page, our primary goal is the ability to operate our prototype test trucks in a continuous manner across the state line and within the States of Nevada and California in a platooning and/or Autonomous mode without having a person in the vehicle,” Zamani wrote.
Speaking to Reuters, officials from Nevada said that Tesla has yet to apply for an autonomous testing license for its truck.