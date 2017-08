Texas Gas Station Caught Charging $20 Per Gallon During Hurricane Harvey

Video

Natural disasters have a tendency to bring out the best and worst of humanity and Hurricane Harvey is certainly no different.While countless people have donated to disaster relief, a number of stores in Texas have been gouging customers who are desperate for supplies.In an interview with CNBC , Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the state has already received more than 500 complaints about price gouging. A number of these involved gas stations drastically increasing their prices while people were attempting to flee the area.Paxton says some stations were charging between $4 and $10 a gallon. This is significantly higher than the statewide average which is $2.19 according to AAA.Some stations were even greedier as the Attorney General's office told Jalopnik they were able to confirm a Houston convenience store was selling gas for $20 per gallon - nearly ten times the statewide average.Gasoline isn't the only item subject to price gouging as the Attorney General's office has received complaints of stores charging $99 for a case of water. Some hotels have also been reported for charging three to four times their usual rates.Store owners might be trying to make a quick buck by they face serious consequences if caught. In Texas, price gougers face a fine of between $20,000 and $250,000 for every incidence of price gouging during natural disasters.