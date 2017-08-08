The 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Is Perhaps The Best Yet

To this day, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is one of the best and most affordable sports cars on sale and updated for the 2017 model year, it is perhaps the best it’s ever been.
Kelley Blue Book is the latest publication to test the sports car and while the car is by no means a straight-line warrior, they rightly mention that’s not what the Miata is about. Rather, it is about cornering, impressive ability, quick steering and the smiles-per-minute it provides.
Sitting at the heart of the 2017 Miata is a naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 155 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque. Like any good sports car, that engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission and rear wheel drive.
For 2017, the U.S. also gains access to the Miata RF model which is certainly the most attractive MX-5 built to date courtesy of the folding fastback.
Starting at $24,915, the new MX-5 Miata really is the best bang-for-your-buck two-door sports car available. Don’t believe us? Watch the video after the jump.