The Creators Of The Crazy Y2K Turbine Superbike Are Back

Seventeen years ago, when the world was fixated on the Y2K bug, a little-known company dubbed Marine Turbine Technologies (MTT) started to build its turbine-powered superbike, appropriately dubbed the Y2K.
Fitted with a 320 hp turbine engine from a helicopter, the Y2K Turbine Superbike had a top speed of around 227 mph and become familiar to gearheads around the world thanks to Jay Leno, the owner of the first-ever production Y2K.
Fast forward to 2017 and MTT is back with another turbine bike, this time dubbed the 420RR.
Motorcycle News reports that the bike will spit out an extraordinary 420 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque at 6,000 rpm thanks to its Rolls-Royce Allison 250-C20B engine. Although MTT is still developing the bike, it has every chance of become the world’s fastest production bike and could become the latest toy for the Jay Leno’s of the world.