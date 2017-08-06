The Ferrari F40 Is A Motoring Icon And For Good Reason

When you look through Ferrari’s rich history of iconic supercars, the F40 is undoubtedly one of its finest ever creations.
Sure, it may not have a naturally-aspirated engine which are hugely desirable these days or even any interior luxuries modern car buyers would expect, but that’s not what the F40 is about. As Doug DeMuro explains, it is a driver’s car first and foremost and is a true racing car for the road.
Built between 1987 and 1992, just 1,311 Ferrari F40s were ever produced, each fitted with a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 471 hp at 7,000 rpm, enough to send this rear-wheel drive beast to 60 mph (96 km/h) in a touch over 4 seconds.
When it went on sale in 1987, prices for the F40 started at about $400,000 in the U.S. and today, pristine examples can be purchased for a touch over $1 million, a relative steal when you consider how much Enzos and LaFerraris sell for nowadays.