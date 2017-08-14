The Paint Of This Porsche 911 Turbo S Costs Nearly $100,000

If you want a custom color from Porsche, you’ll typically have to spend between four and sometimes low-five figure sums. This Paint To Sample 911 Turbo S however, takes things to entirely new heights.
According to those familiar with Porsche, the color, Phyton Green, is one of just five so-called ‘Chromaflair’ paints which the German marque produces each year. The other ‘Chromaflair’ colors are blue, gold and violet.
The color bears some resemblance to the host of green shades offered by Lamborghini but is much more expensive. In fact, PTSRS on Instagram has discovered that the paint alone costs 82,645 euro ($97,785), over half the MSRP for a new 911 Turbo S in the United States. Heck, the paint scheme alone makes this Turbo S even more desirable than the newly-launched Exclusive Series.
As with the rest of the range, power for this Turbo S is provided by a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six engine delivering 580 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque at overboost. That’s enough grunt to make the Turbo S one of the most accelerative production cars on the market.
