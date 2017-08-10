There's A $5k Reward If You Can Find This Stolen Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

Supercars will always be targeted by thieves, and one of the latest ones to have fallen into the hands of the bad guys is a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder.
According to a Reddit post by the brother of a man who owns a car rental company in Switzerland, a woman with an Irish ID rented the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, pictured here, for a few hours.
Nothing to be alarmed so far, but bells started ringing when she didn’t return the vehicle. The company's representatives then tried locating it via GPS, and found that it was driven to London, UK, overnight. However, someone eventually removed the GPS tracker, and the Huracan vanished, although some reportedly claimed spotting it in Kensington/Knightsbridge.
As far as the ID goes, it's clearly fake, at it says 'male' despite showing a woman, and it has at least one typo, but despite this, the employee that rented the supercar failed to notice these errors.
Anyone who knows where this Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is will be rewarded with 5,000 Swiss Francs, which equals to $5,176 at the current exchange rates.
Images via Facebook