There's A Rare Black Dauer-Built Bugatti EB110 SS For Sale In London

With only 139 examples made, the Bugatti EB110 was one of the rarer supercars to come out of the 1990s. It was slightly less scarce than the 106 McLaren F1s produced, but far less ubiquitous than the Ferrari F40 (1,311), Porsche 959 (337), or even the Jaguar XJ220 (275).
That makes them rather hard to come by decades later on the second-hand market. But this one is even rarer than most.
As you can see, it's painted black, which a) looks rather striking with the red interior, and b) was far less common than the French Racing Blue or light silver in which most of them were made. On top of that, it's an SS model (shorthand for Supersport), with its 3.5-liter quad-turbo V12 amped up to 611 horsepower (instead of 550 in the GT version).
Driven to all four wheels through a six-speed manual, all those galloping horses were quoted to deliver a 0-62 time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 216 miles per hour – still incredibly fast, in other words, even by today's standards.
As if that weren't enough to set it apart in this rarified company, it's also one of the final examples made, by Dauer, in 2002 – long after Romano Artioli's Bugatti Automobili SpA went bust in 1995, and Volkswagen's subsequent acquisition of the marque in '98.
In all that time, it's put on just 652 miles... all of which makes for one rather compelling option, available from Joe Macari Performance Cars in London, and listed on JamesEdition for £894,950 – or about $1.16 million at current exchange rates.
If the Bugatti's not to your liking, Joe Macari has some other tempting supercars on offer – including a Ferrari F12 TdF, a black Enzo, an Aston Martin Vantage GT8, and a Porsche 962.