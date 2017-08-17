These Nine Automakers Are Skipping The Frankfurt Motor Show

No less than nine major automakers are set to skip next month’s Frankfurt Motor Show.
Autonews Europe has received confirmation that Alfa Romeo, DS, Fiat, Infiniti, Jeep, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Peugeot and Volvo will all miss the second most important auto show of the year.
The huge scale of the Frankfurt show makes it extremely expensive for car manufacturers to attend and that’s believed to be one reason why so many have turned their back on the event. In fact, the show is so large that many major companies have their own buildings to fill with products instead of just a simple booth like at most auto shows.
According to principal analyst for HIS Markit, Ian Fletcher, so many brands may also be opting against this year’s event because most of their buyers do research online.
“I would question what the translation rate is between attendance on public days to transactions - I bet most customers now are happier to do research online," he said.