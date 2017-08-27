Third-Gen Seat Leon Is The Best-Selling Leon Ever

In less than five years of market presence, the third generation Seat Leon has managed to sell 682,567 units, shattering all of the company’s previous records set by its predecessors.
The current-gen Leon is officially the highest selling compact model in the history of Seat, with the Spanish company having sold 1,893,279 Leon in total since the launch of the original back in 1999.
“The third generation Leon has signalled a turning point for Seat and is one of the company’s main drivers for change,” said Wayne Griffiths, Seat Vice-President for Sales and Marketing. “It is our top-selling model and has enabled us to take a great leap, in our fleet business as well, thanks to the successful estate version we added to the range for the first time in this generation”.
The most important markets for the Seat Leon are Germany, Spain and the UK. A very impressive 30.7% of the current Leon’s sales went to the ST estate bodystyle which played a strategic role in fleet sales as well; since the launch of the third generation Leon in 2012, Seat’s fleet sales went up by more than 90 percent.
The Seat Leon along with the Ibiza, the Ateca and the upcoming Arona form the biggest product offensive in the history of the brand, with sales already grown for the company by more than 13 percent so far this year.