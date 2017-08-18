This 1962 Mini Has A Rear-Mounted Integra Type R Engine

What could possibly be better than a Mini powered by a JDM Civic Type R engine? A 1962 Mini with an Integra Type R engine mounted in the rear, that’s what.
This very special Mini is currently for sale on eBay and at the time of writing, had a bid of just over $10,000, shy of the undisclosed reserve.
The seller says the car was transformed in California before moving to Texas and ultimately ending up in Michigan and there’s no doubt it’s quick. Really quick.
The K20 engine of a JDM Honda Integra DC5 Type R has been shoehorned into the rear and sits directly behind the two racing seats, inevitably creating a rather hot cockpit. Nevertheless, a closer inspection of the interior reveals that this Mini hasn’t been designed for street use, it is a race car.
For starters, it utilizes a complete roll cage and has been stripped of any unnecessary components. All that remains are two seats, a Sparco steering wheel, a digital speedo and a shifter.
Oh yeah, the engine also delivers 217 hp, 152 lb-ft of torque, redlines at 8,500 rpm and is mated to a six-speed hydraulic transmission with a limited-slip differential. Evidently, this would probably be the most fun you can have on four wheels.