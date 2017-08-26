This Car Collector Owns 24 Original Aston Martin Lagondas

Meet Roger Duddling. Hailing from the UK, he is the proud owner of a truly extraordinary fleet of classics cars dating from 1911 right through to the current day.
In total, Duddling's collection consists of 350 automobiles and staggeringly, 24 of them are Aston Martin Lagondas. All up, everything is worth about 40 million pounds ($51 million). For Duddling, the collection perfectly expresses his love for all kinds of cars and eager to ensure the fleet is as impressive as possible, he keeps all of them in excellent condition.
Each car in the collection has a unique history and among them is an intriguing Austin Seven racing car dubbed the 'White Rabbit'.
Duddling purchased the race car without knowing its backstory but while speaking to a reputable source about it, he learnt that he had just scored a highly-desirable race car that'd been lost for the past 30 years. It competed at a number of races around the world and gets its name from the turtle shell that has been mounted to the floor that has the face of a white rabbit painted on it.
The Briton made his fortune inventing the ticket machine you're probably familiar with from grocery shops and supermarkets and in our opinion, has spent his fortune very wisely.